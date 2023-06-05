comscore
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the works: Here's what we know about it

News

Samsung is inching closer to launching its premium smartwatch the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. Here's what we know about it so far.

Highlights

  • Samsung is working on the Galaxy Watch 6.
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has got FCC certification.
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to launch in October.
SAMSUNG (10)

Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch will reportedly be available in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm. Also Read - Samsung launches its OLED TV range in India: Check price, specification and offers

The upcoming lineup has recently passed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, reports Gizmochina. Also Read - Samsung prepares to develop chips for XR devices: Report

The 40mm variant has the model number ‘SM-R930’, while the 44mm version is referred to as SM-R940. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India launch scheduled for June 6: Here's what to expect

The tech giant is also expected to release the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in addition to the Galaxy Watch 6.

The Watch 6 Classic will likely feature rotating bezels and a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 470 A- 470 pixels.

Also, it is anticipated to be powered by a 425mAh battery, the report said.

Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company’s next-generation foldables — Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In February this year, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 5, 2023 11:11 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 so far

Kuo says investors want Apple ChatGPT rival more than the XR headset

Linda Yaccarino to take over as new Twitter CEO

Here's how to create images with AI in Google Slides, "help me visualize"

Google Pixel 8 chip leaked: Everything we know about Tensor G3

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL