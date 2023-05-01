comscore
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders show a bigger outer screen with thinner inner bezels

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch in late July or August. The device will feature a larger outer display as opposed to its predecessor.

    • Published: May 1, 2023 4:46 PM IST

    Galaxy-Z-Flip-4-3

    Samsung is ready to make new additions to its foldable smartphone portfolio with its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5. The clamshell foldable smartphone, expected to launch in August this year, will be an upgraded version of Galaxy Z Flip 4 which was launched last year. Also Read - Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

    Before its launch, CAD renders of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked. The fresh renders give an idea of what the upcoming smartphone will look like. Also Read - Apple to rely on Samsung, LG as it switches from OLED to microLED displays: Report

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 CAD renders

    As per render, the smartphone will feature a larger outer display with smaller bezels inside. The outer display of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 will be larger than the previous models. Also Read - Looking for best smartphones under Rs 15,000? Check this list

    The smartphone may feature a 3.4-inch outer a.k.a cover display and a 6.7-inch main display. The outer display may occupy most of the space in the outer front.

    This will allow you to do a lot more things like taking selfies, checking notifications, battery percentage, replying to messages, and more. The predecessor didn’t provide much functionality in the outer display. 

    Furthermore, the renders show that the smartphone will feature two horizontal cameras on the front above the outer display. Next to the cameras, there’s an LED flash unit. 

    As per a report by Fonearean, Galaxy Z Flip 5 will measure 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm when unfolded. This will make it about 0.2mm thinner due to the new ‘waterdrop’ style hinge design.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications (expected)

    The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which Samsung used in the flagship Galaxy S23 series. In addition to this, the smartphone may come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. As for cameras, it is anticipated to feature a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. Moreover, the device may support 3x optical zoom. 

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August last year with a starting price of Rs. 89,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

    The clamshell smartphone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an FHD+ (1080 x 2640 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

    The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It features a dual-rear camera setup, which consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. In addition to this, the smartphone has a 10-megapixel selfie camera. 

