Samsung has announced the launch of its OLED TV range with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India. These TVs consist of two series S95C and S90C. Also Read - Samsung prepares to develop chips for XR devices: Report

The new range comes with a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light and sound. The TV’s remote does not need batteries and can be powered by indoor light or wireless signals from home devices like WiFi routers. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India launch scheduled for June 6: Here's what to expect

Samsung OLED TV price, offer and availability

Samsung OLED TV range consists of two series– S95C & S90C. They are available in three sizes 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch with a starting price of Rs 1,69,990. Customers can buy them from leading retail stores across India or online on Samsung.com. Also Read - Update: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may not launch before Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Buyers can also get up to 20 percent cashback on major bank credit cards and pay in easy EMIs starting at Rs 2,990. In addition to this, all OLED TV models have a 2-year warranty.

Samsung OLED TV S95C and S90C series specifications

Display

Samsung OLED TV S95C and S90C series are offered with up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels resolution and anti-reflection feature.

Video

Samsung OLED TV S95C and S90C series have Neural Quantum Processor 4K picture engine, HDR10+ and AI upscale. Other features include Perceptional Color Mapping, Real Depth Enhancer, Noise Reduction and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro.

Audio

Samsung OLED TV S95C series has 70W output and the Samsung OLED TV S90C series has 40W output with Dolby Atmos support. They have Bluetooth audio and woofers with dual audio support. Additional features include Adaptive Sound+, Q-Symphony and Active Voice Amplifier.

Smart Feature

Samsung OLED TV S95C and S90C series come with Google Meet, Mobile Camera Support, App Casting, Ambient Mode+ and Microsoft 365.

Connectivity

Samsung OLED TV S95C and S90C series have four HDMI ports, S95C has three USB ports whereas S90C has two USB ports. They both have Ethernet, USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, and Anynet+.

Design

Samsung OLED TV S95C and S90C series come with four bezel-less display and a titan black front colour. The S95C series has Infinity One design and the S90C series has Laser slim design.

Meanwhile, Samsung has unveiled its new Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India recently. These TVs have features like a built-in IoT Hub, an IoT sensor to adjust the brightness, video calling and more. The TVs use DLED technology, have two audio speakers and run on the Tizen open-source operating system.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs lineup is offered in India in multiple screen sizes ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch, with prices ranging from Rs 33,990 to Rs 71,990.