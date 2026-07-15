Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Entire Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 and Watch lineup revealed

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in a few days, however, fresh leaks and rumors have once again appeared related to the company’s next product lineup. Ahead of the official announcements, the leaked images of Galaxy foldable smartphones and smartwatches emerged on the internet. These images and details gives us a detailed look at product’s colors, accessories, and design changes. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, time, livestream details and expected launches

The latest leaked images are shared by Android Headlines, which appears to be promotional renders of the entire Galaxy foldable and watch lineup. This includes Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Also Read: Samsung Might Bring Exynos Chipset to US With Galaxy Z Flip 7: Is This the End of Snapdragon for Galaxy?

White the company has not officially released on confirmed any details about its upcoming products, the leaked renders provides an early look at what the tech giant is expected to unveil at its summer launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaked images

One of the biggest highlights of this leaked renders is the images of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.

The image showcases both the high-end flagship Galazy Z Fold 8 Ultra along with the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. The images appear side by side, revealing design, camera, and display sizes, making it easier to compare. Nevertheless, the image does not reveal any hardware specifications, but it suggests that Samsung will continue to offer two book style foldables as part of its premium smartphone lineup.

Additionally, the renders also reveals the overall design of the smrtphones from multiple angles, allowing us to have a closer look at what the layout, camera, hinge design, and overall finish will look like.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 expected specifications

Another highlight in the leaked renders is the Galaxy Z Flip 8, company’s clamshell foldable smartphone. The device appears alongside the Fold models, expected to have some refinements on the display and hinge. The software experience is alsos aid to enhance with this year’s Flip model.

Colors revealed

The newest leak also reveals Samsung’s online-only colour variations.

Samsung has been providing exclusive colours in its official online store for many generations of Galaxy smartphones. Hence, the leaked renders revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will come in a special Pistachio colour. It seems to be a shade of green that will be available only at Samsung’s online store, and it will be a “soft” green color.

Likewise, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is anticipated to have a Mint colour option. This light green finish will reportedly be available only at Samsung’s online store and apart from the standard retail finishes.

Previous leaks had indicated that the foldables would go on sale in Lavender, Graphite and Cream in stores. The online-exclusive options are added to the list with the new leak.

Some additional Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 leaks have been spotted

The leak isn’t just for mobiles.

The leaked promotional videos also include Samsung’s next smartwatches – Galaxy Watch 9 as well as Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The renders are another set of images of the smartwatch designs in wait for an official announcement. The images don’t show any technical details, but suggest Samsung is going to keep selling both a standard smartwatch and an Ultra variant.

The leak also indicates that watch users will be able to pick an option of watch colours and styles at the launch. Earlier reports had already hinted at a wide range of strap options, and the latest images appear to support those claims.

What you can expect with this year’s Galaxy Unpacked

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be a defining event for Samsung, as the company intends to highlight its foldable smartphone portfolio.

The summer release has always been the company’s preferred time to unveil and introduce new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices as well as new Galaxy smartwatches.

Again, this year’s event will also feature improvements to software, Galaxy AI features and in general the user experience, but no product details have been officially confirmed by Samsung.

Final products and features may vary from those that have been seen online, like most pre-launch leaks.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event details

Samsung has officially announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event for 22 July, 2026. The launch event is scheduled to take place in London. Tech enthusiasts can watch the livestream globally via Samsung’s official online channels.

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While there is no official information regarding products specifications, the leaked promotional images reveal some of the important details. The official details, including pricing, availability, and specifications will be unveiled during the presentation