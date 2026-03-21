Samsung Galaxy S26 series could get AirDrop support soon

Samsung is working on bringing AirDrop-like file sharing to its Galaxy phones, starting with the Galaxy S26 series. The feature is expected to arrive through a software update and should let users send files directly to iPhones without using third-party apps. Also Read: Spider-Man’s phone choice sparks debate after Brand New Day trailer

AirDrop support via Quick Share

As per a report by EBN News Centre, Samsung mobile division executive Won-joon Choi said the company is preparing to enable this feature. The rollout is expected to begin with the Galaxy S26 lineup and will be pushed through updates in phases. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 launch date in India confirmed: Check expected secs, design, more

The feature will work through Samsung’s existing Quick Share system. Once enabled, Galaxy users should be able to send photos, videos, and documents to Apple devices in a similar way to how AirDrop works within Apple’s ecosystem. This includes compatibility with iPhones, and possibly iPads and Macs as well. Also Read: Aadhaar app on new phones? Why Apple, Samsung and others are pushing back

How it is expected to work

Based on earlier leaks, the process will still depend on Apple devices having AirDrop visibility turned on. Galaxy phones may use a direct peer-to-peer connection for transfers, similar to how Quick Share currently works between Android devices.

There may be some limitations in the early stages. Some early details suggest that devices may need to be set to a visible mode during transfers. There could also be short interruptions to Wi-Fi while sharing files, but Samsung has not confirmed how this will work yet.

Not limited to Galaxy S26

The feature is likely to roll out first on the Galaxy S26 series, but it may not stay limited to these devices. Samsung could bring it to other Galaxy devices later through One UI updates, although there is no timeline for that right now.

This is not the first time Android brands have moved in this direction. Google has already enabled similar file-sharing support on its Pixel devices using Quick Share, allowing them to appear in AirDrop listings under certain conditions.

Why the feature makes sense

AirDrop has been one of the more widely used features in Apple’s ecosystem, especially for quick file transfers between devices. Bringing similar support to Galaxy phones removes a common limitation for users who move between Android and iOS devices.

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Samsung has not shared an exact rollout date yet. For now, the feature is still in development and should be introduced through updates after the Galaxy S26 series is launched.