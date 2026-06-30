Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drops to its lowest level during Amazon Prime Day 2026

If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone this year, then now is the right time as Amazon’s Prime Day Sale is offering massive discounts across several products. Taking advantage of this, Samsung is offering one of the biggest deals on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which continues to be one of the company’s most premium flagship devices. Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for under Rs 85,000 for a limited period. Amazon’s annual Prime Day Sale will run from 4 July to 6 July. This is the right moment when Prime members can purchase this premium device at its lowest price. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drop: Can you really get this flagship under Rs 80,000 today?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets its biggest discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon has announced that Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for Rs 84,999 during the Prime Day Sale 2026. The upcoming offer is definitely a cut in price since the base variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs 1,29,999.

Amazon has not broken down the discount, but the actual price will be achieved by a combination of the promotions offered during the sale. The company also calls it the lowest price for the smartphone this year.

Users can also get EMI and free Amazon Music subscription options for their purchases without paying any upfront charges or costs.

No-cost EMI and free Amazon Music subscription

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available at a discounted price and also come with a nine-month EMI option for free, which makes the purchase more affordable for those who prefer monthly payments.

To top it off the Amazon Prime Day offer, eligible shoppers will also get a free 3-month subscription to Amazon Music.

Beyond the drop in price, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also have a nine-month EMI option with no cost charged, which will make it more budget-friendly for those who prefer to pay monthly.

Adding on to the Prime Day offer, eligible buyers will also get a free 3-month subscription to Amazon Music.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra still remains a flagship smartphone

Despite the recent introduction of its successor earlier this year, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains one of the most capable premium smartphones in India. It features the Samsung Galaxy processor which is custom-made for the Snapdragon 8 Elite and is running on Android 15 along with Samsung’s One UI 7 software.

It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and comes in storage sizes up to 1TB, allowing you to experience flagship performance for your game, work, AI tools, and multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with high-end AMOLED screen and flagship cameras.

Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a resolution of 1,400×3,120 pixels. The panel has an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, plus a PEAK brightness of up to 2600 nits in the outdoors for better visibility.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel CMOS sensor (with OIS and 2x in-sensor zoom) as its primary sensor. It also features a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-meapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset on the front is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is packed with flagship connectivity and boasts a 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone is equipped with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Ultra Wideband (UWB), GPS support and a USB Type-C connector for connectivity.

Keeping the device powered is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge the phone when needed.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

These are the most effective in terms of price, starting at Rs 84,999. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now one of the best Samsung smartphone sales of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. This special pricing might seem more appealing to those seeking a flagship smartphone featuring a high-quality AMOLED screen, high-performance Snapdragon processor, all-round camera setup, and software support.

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Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs at a glance