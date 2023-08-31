Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may use only Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely be the company’s next ultra-premium flagship phone. It will naturally bring upgrades over the Galaxy S23 Ultra, including the processor. A recent leak by the renowned tipster who goes by Ice Universe suggested that Samsung might use the Exynos 2400 chipset across the Galaxy S24 lineup in European markets, while elsewhere, it would be Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon chip. However, a new report has offered a slight change to Samsung’s plans. The upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip only without an Exynos variant.

A prominent tipster who goes by Setsuna Digital has said that the highest-end model in the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, will not use the company’s in-house chip and will go for Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip entirely. Only the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will rock Samsung’s proprietary chip in select markets, but even they will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in most markets. The tipster said that the Snapdragon and Exynos variants of the Galaxy 24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will vary according to the market.

While the reason behind this decision is unclear, Samsung has focused on equipping its flagship phones, including foldable devices, with Snapdragon chipsets more than its custom processors. The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected to use the 4nm fabrication process, much like the predecessor. Not that Qualcomm did not want to upgrade the technology, but the word on the supply chain is that Apple booked all the available 3nm production capacity for the A17 Bionic processor, so Qualcomm is making do with what it is left with. But that is not a big deal, as long as the performance remains on par with other phones in the same category.

Rumours are rife that Samsung will use special versions of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets on its Galaxy S24 phones. These “Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy” variants will come with overclocked CPUs for better performance. An X user claimed that the specialised version of the chip scored over 10 percent more than the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in Geekbench testing. The customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip will come with a single Prime Performance Cortex-X4 core, clocked at 3.30GHz. There will be three High-Performance Cortex-A720 cores, clocked at 3.15GHz in the processor.

Samsung has not said anything official, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the other two phones in the series are expected to arrive next year.