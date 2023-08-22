Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones in India. Now, a new report suggests that the company might be working on a budget foldable smartphone that will arrive in the market sometime next year. This new smartphone will reportedly be a part of the company FE or Fan Edition smartphone series and it will come with watered down specifications while featuring the same form-factor that we have already seen in the company’s Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones.

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z FE?

According to details shared by a tipster who goes by the name Revegnus on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is exploring the possibility of launching the Galaxy Z FE smartphone. While the tipster didn’t share details as to which form factor — Fold or Flip — the company would opt for, he did say that the launch could happen after the company launches its sixth-generation foldable devices, which is expected to include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones. This means that the Galaxy Z FE could arrive sometime after the company’s August event that is dedicated for introducing the new foldable smartphones.

The S23 FE is set to be released soon, and there are possibilities that Samsung plans to consistently introduce the FE brand annually. Simultaneously, there are rumors of ongoing testing for the launch of the Galaxy Z FE(lite model), after the Fold/Flip 6. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 20, 2023

Beyond this, details about Samsung’s Fan Edition foldable device remain scarce at the moment. However, it isn’t hard to guess that the company would provide a flagship-like experience even as is trims down some features to make the overall device more affordable. This is the same strategy that the company has adopted in its older Fan Edition devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE smartphones. If this is true, it would make Samsung’s foldable devices accessible to a lot of potential buyers. For your reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 99,999, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs 1,54,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?

In addition to talking about the more affordable foldable phone, the tipster also mentioned that Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone soon. The phone has been in the news for quite some time with reports hinting towards a potential launch in the fourth quarter of the year. It is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset, and come with a 50MP camera, up to 256GB of storage space, and 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.