Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India launch: Samsung was expected to launch a new Fan Edition smartphone in the coming weeks. However, the South Korean giant didn’t officially reveal its details, although, we did see a listing on the company website. Now, the company has officially announced the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE on X. Its online sales partner, Amazon, has also made a dedicated page for the phone. Additionally, Samsung has seemingly confirmed the arrival of not only the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition, but also other FE devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE in the global market.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India launch teased

Samsung on X has shared the announcement of a new smartphone launch in India. It’s most likely the much-awaited Fan Edition smartphone dubbed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The teaser poster shows the triple camera of the phone with the tagline ‘The New Epic’.

Amazon, which will be Samsung’s online partner for sales in India, has also made a landing page for the device. It has the same poster with an option to stay notified about its upcoming updates.

In the global market, more specifically on its Argentinian website, the company has revealed three of its upcoming products. And you guessed it right, these include the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Galaxy Buds FE.

Having said that, Samsung is all set to unveil three new products globally. However, it’s unclear whether the company plans to launch all of these devices in India or not. The S23 FE, is for sure reaching the Indian shelves.

Now, Samsung hasn’t confirmed the release date for the phone in the country. But since we are approaching October, it will likely arrive early next month. Next month could be a good time, since Pixel 8 lineup is launching on October 4. Although not in the same league, some options are always great to have.

As for the specs of the smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE may come with a similar design as the Galaxy S23. The internals will differ significantly. For starters, Fan Editions have always been about being cheaper yet offering decent hardware.

If rumors are to be believed, the S23 FE will likely be powered by Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It may come with a 120Hz display and 50MP triple camera setup. Samsng will also likely offer a telephoto lens on the back.