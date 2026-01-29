Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro price leaked ahead of possible launch along with Galaxy S26

Apart from the flagship Galaxy S26 series, the tech giant is also planning to launch the next of wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Ahead of their possible launch, a latest leak has revealed the expected price of the next earbuds lineup by Samsung. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series price leak hints that it could be cheaper than Galaxy S25 lineup

While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, but certifications and pricing details make it clear that the company is preparing to launch its TWS lineup soon. The Galaxy Buds 4 series has recently popped up across certification listings and Samsung’s own ecosystem, including the Samsung Members app in Europe. These appearances usually signal that the product is close to launch, not months away. Also Read: Galaxy S26 series to get display privacy feature? Samsung confirms the new tech

Although full specs are still under wraps, early visuals spotted inside One UI beta builds hint at a noticeable design change. Samsung appears to be moving away from the sharper, triangular stem design of the Galaxy Buds 3 series. Instead, the Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro could feature flatter stems and a cleaner overall look. It’s a subtle shift, but one that aligns with Samsung’s recent preference for softer, more refined hardware designs. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold sale begins on January 30 in the US at THIS shocking price: Check details

Now, it is about the price. Here is how much these models may cost.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 price and availability (leaked)



One of the pleasing leaks is about its price! According to information shared by reliable tipsters (via Dealabs), Samsung isn’t expected to raise prices compared to the previous generation, at least in Europe. Based on the leak, the Galaxy Buds 4 may cost €179 (approx. Rs 19,675) and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is tipped to be priced at €249 (around Rs 27,370). These prices are expected to apply across major European markets, including France.

Both models are tipped to launch in Black and White colour options. Some rumours also point to a possible Apricot colour for the Buds 4 Pro, though this may be limited to select regions or Samsung’s own store.

Samsung is also reportedly planning a launch bundle in some markets, offering a 25W wireless charging pad free with select Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro variants.