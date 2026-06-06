Redmi Turbo 5 India launch on June 16: Check expected specs, features and availability

Redmi is all set to bring its Turbo series to India for the first time. The company has officially confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in the country this month. With this smartphone, Redmi appears to be targeting users who want flagship-level performance, a large battery, and fast charging without moving into the premium flagship segment. Also Read: Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series debuts in India with Fire TV, up to 75-inch displays: Price, specs, availability

The phone has already launched in China, giving us a fairly good idea of what to expect from the Indian variant. Redmi has also confirmed a few key details ahead of the launch, including the processor, storage technology, and cooling system. Also Read: Xiaomi 17T launched in India to rival iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R: What's new here?

Redmi Turbo 5 India launch date, availability

The Redmi Turbo 5 is scheduled to launch in India on June 16. The smartphone will be sold through Amazon India, with a dedicated microsite already live on the platform. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

Redmi has also teased the handset in multiple colour options. While the company initially showcased Black and White variants, reports suggest a Green option could also be part of the lineup.

The launch is notable because it marks the debut of the Turbo series in India, a lineup that has largely focused on performance-oriented smartphones in China.

Redmi Turbo 5 specifications, features

Redmi has confirmed that the Turbo 5 will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, which also powers the premium Xiaomi 17T. According to the company, the processor delivers an AnTuTu score of more than 2.3 million points. According to Redmi, the Turbo 5 will offer a better performance than the Vivo V70 and OPPO Reno 15 in terms of AnTuTu benchmark.

The smartphone will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Redmi has also confirmed support for up to 24GB RAM, although 12GB of that is expected to come through virtual RAM expansion.

Redmi is also bringing its 3D Ice-Loop Cooling system with the Turbo 5, which should help keep temperatures in check during long gaming sessions.

The Chinese variant features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The Indian version is expected to offer a similar panel.

Battery is another area where Redmi seems to be going all in. The Turbo 5 packs a 7,560mAh battery, which the company claims is the largest ever on a Redmi smartphone. It also supports 100W fast charging.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it could get a 20MP front camera.

Reports also suggest the handset may come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Specification Details Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra RAM Up to 24GB (including 12GB virtual RAM) Storage UFS 4.1 RAM Type LPDDR5X Cooling System 3D Ice-Loop Cooling Rear Camera 50MP Sony primary + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 20MP selfie camera Battery & Charging 7,560mAh; 100W wired fast charging

Redmi Turbo 5 rivals and competitors

The Redmi Turbo 5 will go up against phones like the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R, both of which are expected to target users looking for strong performance in the mid-premium segment.

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Redmi appears to be banking on a combination of performance hardware and battery life here. With the Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and a 7,560mAh battery, the Turbo 5 is shaping up as a performance-focused offering. The pricing will become clear when the phone launches on June 16.