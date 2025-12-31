Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch On January 6: ALL Details Here

Published By: Divya | Published: Dec 31, 2025, 06:56 PM (IST)
OnePlus has recently launched the mid-range tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India. Now, Realme is all set to bring its rival Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The tech giant has revealed the launch date, which is set for January 6th, 2026. A microsite by Realme has already revealed some key details; however, the price is still a secret. Thanks to the latest leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, we have an idea about the price range. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch In India Set For January 6 Along With Redmi Note 15: Check Specifications, Features, More
Here is all we know about the Redmi Pad 2 Pro’s expected price and specifications. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Confirmed For India, Teasers Begin Ahead Of Launch
According to the latest leak, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro could start at around Rs 25,000 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also Read: POCO Pad M1 Leaks Reveal Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip And 12,000mAh Battery: Expected Price, Specs
For users looking at mobile connectivity, the 5G versions are expected to be priced higher:
8GB RAM + 128GB storage – around Rs 28,000
8GB RAM + 256GB storage – around Rs 30,000
Xiaomi has already hinted that the tablet will sit somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, so these numbers seem to line up well. Sales in India are tipped to begin on January 12, shortly after the launch event.
On the specifications front, there’s already a lot on the table. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will feature a 12.1-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, clearly targeting users who consume a lot of video content.
Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU. Battery life is another big talking point. Xiaomi has confirmed a 12,000mAh battery, which it claims is the largest battery on a tablet with a 12.1-inch display. It may also support 33W fast charging.
With this pricing, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro clearly steps into the same space as the OnePlus Pad Go 2, which starts at Rs 26,999.
The Redmi tablet seems to counter with a larger battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and optional 5G connectivity. The OnePlus Pad Go 2, on the other hand, may appeal more to users who prefer OxygenOS-style software and OnePlus’ ecosystem.
