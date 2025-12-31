Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch On January 6: ALL Details Here

OnePlus has recently launched the mid-range tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India. Now, Realme is all set to bring its rival Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The tech giant has revealed the launch date, which is set for January 6th, 2026. A microsite by Realme has already revealed some key details; however, the price is still a secret. Thanks to the latest leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, we have an idea about the price range. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch In India Set For January 6 Along With Redmi Note 15: Check Specifications, Features, More

Here is all we know about the Redmi Pad 2 Pro's expected price and specifications.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leak

According to the latest leak, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro could start at around Rs 25,000 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For users looking at mobile connectivity, the 5G versions are expected to be priced higher:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – around Rs 28,000

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – around Rs 30,000

Xiaomi has already hinted that the tablet will sit somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, so these numbers seem to line up well. Sales in India are tipped to begin on January 12, shortly after the launch event.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Expected Specs And Features