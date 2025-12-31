comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch On January 6: ALL Details Here

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch On January 6: ALL Details Here

Redmi Pad 2 Pro pricing has reportedly leaked ahead of its January 6 India launch. Apart from the price, the tech giant has also revealed the key details.

Published By: Divya | Published: Dec 31, 2025, 06:56 PM (IST)

Redmi Pad 2 pro

photo icon Redmi Pad 2 Pro India Launch: Big Battery, Big Screen, Android 15

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook

OnePlus has recently launched the mid-range tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India. Now, Realme is all set to bring its rival Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The tech giant has revealed the launch date, which is set for January 6th, 2026. A microsite by Realme has already revealed some key details; however, the price is still a secret. Thanks to the latest leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, we have an idea about the price range. news Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch In India Set For January 6 Along With Redmi Note 15: Check Specifications, Features, More

Here is all we know about the Redmi Pad 2 Pro’s expected price and specifications. news Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Confirmed For India, Teasers Begin Ahead Of Launch

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leak

According to the latest leak, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro could start at around Rs 25,000 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. news Also Read: POCO Pad M1 Leaks Reveal Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip And 12,000mAh Battery: Expected Price, Specs

For users looking at mobile connectivity, the 5G versions are expected to be priced higher:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – around Rs 28,000

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – around Rs 30,000

Xiaomi has already hinted that the tablet will sit somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, so these numbers seem to line up well. Sales in India are tipped to begin on January 12, shortly after the launch event.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Expected Specs And Features

On the specifications front, there’s already a lot on the table. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will feature a 12.1-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, clearly targeting users who consume a lot of video content.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU. Battery life is another big talking point. Xiaomi has confirmed a 12,000mAh battery, which it claims is the largest battery on a tablet with a 12.1-inch display. It may also support 33W fast charging.

Is this a OnePlus Pad Go 2 rival?

With this pricing, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro clearly steps into the same space as the OnePlus Pad Go 2, which starts at Rs 26,999.

Trending Now

The Redmi tablet seems to counter with a larger battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and optional 5G connectivity. The OnePlus Pad Go 2, on the other hand, may appeal more to users who prefer OxygenOS-style software and OnePlus’ ecosystem.