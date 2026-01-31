Redmi Pad 2 Pro gets a Harry Potter makeover: Price, design, and what’s included

Xiaomi has launched a Harry Potter Edition of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro in China. The special edition does not bring any hardware changes over the regular model and is mainly focused on design and bundled accessories. The standard Redmi Pad 2 Pro was launched globally last year. Also Read: Global smartphone processors may see a dip in 2026, says Counterpoint

Design and bundled accessories

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro Harry Potter Edition comes in a blue colour with a Hogwarts logo printed on the back panel. Xiaomi is also bundling themed accessories with the tablet. These include a protective case, a carrying bag with a strap, a wand-style stylus with a replacement tip, and themed stickers. Apart from these additions, the tablet itself remains unchanged. Also Read: Redmi Turbo 5 Max launched with MASSIVE 9000mAh battery in China: Will it come to India?

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Harry Potter Edition specifications

The tablet features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 600 nits of brightness. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Touch sampling goes up to 360Hz, while stylus input supports up to 240Hz. Xiaomi says the display also carries multiple TÜV Rheinland certifications.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It is available with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It can be expanded further using a microSD card, with support for cards up to 2TB.

The tablet packs a 12,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging through a USB Type-C port. It also supports common fast charging standards such as Quick Charge and USB Power Delivery.

For audio, the tablet comes with four speakers and supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. Two microphones are also included. On the software side, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

On the camera side, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro features an 8MP camera on the back and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Both cameras are capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB 2.0 for data transfer.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Harry Potter Edition price

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro Harry Potter Edition is priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 34,500) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. This is CNY 600 more than the regular version. Xiaomi has not confirmed whether this edition will be launched outside China.