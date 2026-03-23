Reddit new feature update: Face ID and touch ID to fight AI bots

Fake accounts and AI-driven bots are one of the most serious risks to social media platforms these days. These bots are not just simple spam tools; they can act like real users and post content too. Not just this, they can also influence opinions. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, in his recent podcast, mentions how his platform will now identify if the user is real or a bot. He said the company is testing some of the key features, including Face ID and Touch ID verifications. These features will be implemented with an aim to improve trust on the platform while keeping user privacy safe.

Reddit is set to get Face ID Verification and Touch ID

According to Steve, the bot problem has grown in recent years on Reddit. These bots are spreading spam messages, manipulate votes, and create misleading discussions on the platform. He further mentions that with the improvement in AI, it is hard to tell the difference between a real person and a bot. This is one of the key issues on the platform, and hence the company is planning to bring ways about how to verify users.

Huffman shared that the company is planning to bring Face ID, a biometric system that will offer as a simple solution to this growing issue. The method only requires a quick scan or touch. Privacy will be taken care, as the feature will not ask for personal details like name or documents, making the platform less intrusive as compared to traditional identity checks. Reddit will have a system that confirms human presence without changing its synonymous nature.

Maintaining Privacy and Security on Reddit

Privacy remains a major concern in this plan, as many users might not be comfortable in sharing biometric data. This creates a challenge for company as they are trying to build trust without crossing privacy limits.

Huffman further clarifies that to address this issues, the company is exploring ways where data stays on the user’s device. The tech giant will bring the feature, wherein face scans would not be stored on company servers. This will reduce the risk of data leaks. In addition, Reddit is also looking ways like passkeys and third-party verification tools to curb this issue. These systems will help the company to confirm that a user is human without collecting sensitive information.

AI Bots are a Growing Threat

One of the key issues these days is that AI bots are not capable of creating content that looks real. These bots not only capable of joining conversations, but they can also reply naturally, and even post large amounts of low-quality content on the platform. These activities reduce trust and damage user-experience in the platform.

Reddit is testing Face ID and Touch ID verification features at important stages like account creation and posting. This will help to reduce bots before they become active.

Why This Feature is Important and Why it Means for Users

Reddit has not shared an official timeline for the launch of these features. Nevertheless, they are still testing different approaches. According to early reports, the verification may remain optional for regular users. However, users and moderators who earn money on the platform may need to complete the verifications.

FAQs

What Reddit is testing to curb AI Bot issue?

Reddit is testing Face ID and Touch ID to verify real users.

Why the feature is needed on the platform?

The company is testing these features to reduce spam and AI bots on the platform.

Will personal data be stored?

As per Reddit, face data may stay on the user’s device, not on servers.

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Will it be mandatory?

It may be optional