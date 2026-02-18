Google 'Project Toscana' could bring face ID-level security to Pixel 11 and future Chromebooks

Google is bringing a major upgrade to Pixel smartphones with a new system called ‘Project Toscana.’ Reportedly, the tech giant is improving face unlock system on future Pixel devices and Chromebooks. The tech giant already offers fingerprint and face unlock options on Pixel smartphones, however, the new ‘Toscana’ project would bring the matching skills of speed and accuracy of Apple’s Face ID.

What Is Google’s Project Toscana?

As per reports, Project Toscana is an advanced facial recognition system which is under development. The company said to be testing the feature internally in Mountain View. The tests were internally conducted on Pixel devices with a single hole-punch camera and on Chromebooks. These were done by suing external cameras.

According to reports, the new system ‘Toscana’ is expected to work efficiently in different lightning conditions. Sources claimed that the system worked faster as fast as Face ID during the testing phase. While, the tech giant has not confirmed the exact technology behind it, but rumors and reports suggest that infrared sensors may be used under the upcoming technology. The Infrared technology helps scan faces accurately, even in low light.

How It Will Improve Pixel Devices

Talking about the Google’s face unlock, it has evolved over the years. Look back on Pixel 4, it used radar sensors and infrared cameras to use secure 3D face authentication. Later, the Pixel 7 introduced a camera-based face unlock system, however, it couldn’t be used for secure payments.

The company improved face unlock in Pixel 8 to support payments and banking apps. Nevertheless, its performance remain in question during low-lightning conditions. With ‘Project Toscana’, Google is trying to fix this issue by offering reliable performance in all lighting environments.

Launch Timeline

The ‘Project Toscana’ is reported to launch with the Pixel 11, debuting new face unlock technology. Chromenbooks might later introduce the feature. Google is expected to unveil ‘Project Toscana’ at its annual Google I/O event, scheduled for 19 May-20 May, 2026.

If launched as expected, Project Toscana could make face unlock faster, more secure, and more dependable on Pixel devices. This would help Google compete more strongly in advanced biometric authentication.