Samsung is paying to keep the Galaxy S26 Ultra? What Reddit user claims

A Reddit post has put the Galaxy S26 Ultra back in discussion, after a user claimed Samsung offered them money to keep the phone instead of returning it. The claim comes at a time when some early buyers have been discussing display-related issues with the device online. Also Read: Samsung may discontinue its TriFold phone just months after launch: What happened? EXPLAINED

What the Reddit user claimed

According to a Reddit user, Samsung offered a $250 refund when they tried to return the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The user said they were unhappy with the phone and contacted customer support to explore return options. During the exchange, Samsung support allegedly offered a partial refund if they agreed to keep the device instead of sending it back. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 may finally fix one of the biggest foldable problem

A screenshot of the chat was also shared on Reddit, and the post quickly drew responses from other users. Some said they had seen similar offers, while others claimed the refund amounts being offered were much lower. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could be discontinued soon? Sales winding down in key markets

Other users mention smaller refund offers

The discussion did not stop at one post. Some users in the same Reddit thread claimed Samsung had offered them smaller discounts, including amounts such as $38, $59, and $78. Another user said they were offered a 10 percent refund after starting a return-related support chat.

As per one Reddit comment, the process involved going to the order page, starting a support chat, and asking about return options. According to that user, Samsung then offered a partial refund instead of moving ahead with the return.

At the same time, some users argued that even $250 may not be much depending on the price paid for the device, especially in markets where the Galaxy S26 Ultra is already available below its official retail price through third-party sellers.

Why the phone is being discussed

Part of the discussion appears to be linked to complaints around the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s display. Some online posts have pointed to Samsung’s new Privacy Display feature, which is meant to reduce visibility from side angles. At the same time, some users online have been complaining about the display. A few posts suggest the screen looks dimmer than expected, and some users have also mentioned discomfort while using it.

For now, these are still user claims. Samsung has not made any public statement about a larger display-related issue with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

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No official word from Samsung

Right now, the matter appears to be limited to posts shared on Reddit. Samsung has not officially said that it is offering refunds more widely to stop Galaxy S26 Ultra returns. It is also not clear how many users have received such offers or whether this is limited to buyers in the US.