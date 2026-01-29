Realme’s massive 10,001mAh battery phone launches in India: Check price, specs

Realme has launched a new smartphone – the Realme P4 Power – in India. It packs a 10,001mAh battery, which is the biggest yet on any phone in the country. Even with such a large backup unit, the Realme P4 Power weighs just 219 grams. According to the company, the phone supports bypass charging and 27W reverse charge. It is claimed to deliver 8 years of battery longevity. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme P4 Power, including its price, specs, and availability. Also Read: 8 best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 that handle BGMI, Call of Duty, Asphalt Legends without struggling

Realme P4 Power Price in India, Availability

Realme P4 Power is priced at Rs 25,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 30,999. The phone will be available in three colourways – TransSilver, TransBlue, and TransOrange. Also Read: Affordable ANC earbuds that are worth buying under Rs 2000

Realme is offering a Rs 2,000 bank discount on the P4 Power, bringing its effective price down to Rs 23,999. It goes on sale through Flipkart and Realme website, starting February 5 at 12 PM.

Alongside the Realme P4 Power, the company also launched the Realme Buds Clip, worth Rs 5,499, and Realme TechLife 45W 20,000mAh Power Bank.

Realme P4 Power Specifications, Features

The Realme P4 Power features a 6.78-inch 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6,500 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. Internally, the phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM can be expanded by an additional 14GB using the RAM expansion feature.

In terms of optics, the Realme P4 Power comes with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video chats. The rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30 fps.

Realme P4 Power’s key highlight is its battery. It is said to be India’s first smartphone with the massive 10,001mAh silicon-carbon battery. The phone supports 80W fast wired charging, bypass charging, and 27W reverse wired charging. For first-sale units, Realme will also offer free battery replacement if the battery health falls below 80% within 4 years.

The Realme P4 Power runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The company promises 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches for the phone.

Other features include in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared remote control. Realme P4 Power comes with IP66+IP68+IP69-certified build for dust and water resistance.