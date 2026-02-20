Realme P4 Lite launched in India at Rs 9,999 with 6,300mAh battery: Check specs, features

Realme has launched a new smartphone in its P4 series. The new Realme P4 Lite is the fifth device in the P4 lineup, which already includes the Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4x 5G, and the 10,001mAh-powered Realme P4 Power 5G. The latest handset is a 4G model unlike other models in the series. This means that the Realme P4 Lite cannot be considered a spiritual successor to last year’s P3 Lite 5G. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme smartphone. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite 4G launching confirmed for Feb 20 with massive 6,300mAh battery: Here's all you need to know

Realme P4 Lite price in India, availability

Realme P4 Lite is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 11,999. The device is available in three colours – Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue. It goes on sale in India on February 24 through Flipkart and the Realme online store. Also Read: 7 best budget ANC earbuds under Rs 5,000

Realme P4 Lite specifications

The Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 563 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass layer. Internally, the phone runs on an octa-core UNISOC T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The internal RAM can be expanded by another 8GB using unoccupied storage. The phone also supports a microSD card up to 2TB for storage expansion.

For photography, the Realme P4 Lite features a single rear camera with a 13MP sensor. On the front, it houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the Realme P4 Lite packs a 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging. For connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. The P4 Lite comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The P4 Lite runs on Android 15-based Realme UI out of the box.