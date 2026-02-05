Realme may be cutting jobs in India amid OPPO restructuring, claims report

Realme has reportedly started layoffs in India, according to information shared by employees and retails sources. The reported job cuts are said to be linked to ongoing internal restructuring as the brand moves back under OPPO’s organisational structure. Also Read: OPPO Reno 15c goes on sale today: Check price, offers, features, where to buy

The information was first reported by 91mobiles Hindi, which cited inputs from offline retail channels and company staff. While Realme has not made any public announcement so far, multiple regional confirmations suggest that the process has already begun.

Layoffs reported across sales operations

As per the report, the layoffs are affecting Realme's sales teams in India. Roles said to be impacted include area sales managers, ground staff, and employees working closely with offline retail stores. The first reports came from Gujarat, after which similar information was confirmed by sources in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and other regions.

Some employees claim they have been asked to submit resignations. A few have been told that April 30 could be their last working day. Others say they have been instructed to remain on duty for another one to two months, suggesting that the layoffs may be happening in phases rather than all at once.

The information shared with 91mobiles indicates that the exercise is part of a broader cost-cutting effort linked to operational changes within the company.

OPPO takeover and restructuring

The reported layoffs come amid earlier reports about OPPO reorganising its brand structure. Under this arrangement, OPPO will operate as the main brand, with Realme and OnePlus placed under the same umbrella.

Because of this shift, work related to sales, marketing, distribution, and service is being handled through OPPO’s existing setup. This has led to overlap between teams, and some roles within Realme’s standalone sales operations are no longer being retained.

An employee quoted in the report said OPPO has already started taking control of Realme’s sales operations in India, and similar instructions have been passed down to regional teams.

What happens to the Realme brand

Despite the internal changes, Realme’s product launches are expected to continue. Reports say OPPO’s online store has already begun listing Realme phones alongside OPPO and OnePlus devices.

Realme was founded in 2018 and initially operated as an OPPO sub-brand before becoming independent later that year. After nearly eight years, the brand now appears to be moving back under OPPO’s control.

No official statement yet

At the time of writing, Realme has not issued any official comment on the reported layoffs. OPPO has also not released a statement. For now, the information is based on employee accounts and retail-level confirmations.