Realme 11 series will launch outside of China. Is India on cards?

Realme is gearing up to launch a new crop of smartphones in its next number series called Realme 11. There are a least three phones in the offing: Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+. The company has a launch event scheduled for May 10 in China, but fans elsewhere do not have to worry. Realme is planning to launch the 11 series outside of China. Also Read - Realme 11 series to launch on May 10, but India fans shouldn't get too excited

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme 11 series is coming to several markets after its debut in China next week. Realme has not said anything about the availability of Realme 11 series phones outside of China yet, but going by the company’s tradition, the number series should come to more markets. Those include India, as well. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ design and key specs surfaced, could launch in May

For Realme, its number series has been the best-selling smartphone series in India. The company has launched all of its number series in India, sometimes with fewer phones than available in the Chinese market. So, it would make sense for Realme to launch the upcoming number series. Although the company has not said anything about the launch in India, the Realme 11 series could be a good addition to the company’s local portfolio.

Will Realme 11 Pro+ 5G take on Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

The top-most phone Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the main subject of the company teasers. That means we are familiar with the key specifications of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The upcoming phone will come with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor in the main camera, offering support for 4X lossless zoom. There will also be support for a moon mode, which includes 20X zoom in the hybrid or digital zoom. The camera may also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This is a significant jump from the 108-megapixel main camera seen on the Realme 10 series.

Other specifications of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G may include a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and a clock speed of 2.0GHz, a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera in the rear system, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Considering the rumoured specifications, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G could be an upper mid-range phone that may compete with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The latter costs around Rs 30,000 in India, which means Realme has to set an aggressive price for the 11 Pro+ 5G.