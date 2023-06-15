Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G to go on sale in India today: Where to buy it

Realme officially launched the Realme 11 Pro series smartphones, which includes the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G, in India last week. Now, a week later, one of the two phones, that is, the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G is up for purchase in India. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Realme Pro Plus 5G in India starting 12PM via realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country. Also Read - Amazon Web Services back after major outage: Check details

Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G India price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G is available in India in three colour variants — Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green and Astral Black. It is available in India in two storage varianrs. The base variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space starts at Rs 27,999, while the top variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs Rs 29,999 in India. Also Read - Realme's Madhav Sheth may join Honor to revive phone business in India

As a part of the launch price, the company is offering the 8+128GB variant of the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G at a price of Rs 25,999 after getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on bank offer or Rs 2,000 off on exchange their old phones for the new Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G smartphone. In addition to this, the company is also offering up to six months of no-cost EMI option. Also Read - Realme launches Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G in India: Check price, specs, availability

On the 12+256GB option, the company is offering up to 12 months of no cost EMI option.

Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G specifications and features

Let’s talk about the specifications now. The Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G has double reinforced glass on the front, a metallic chassis and a vegan leather back. It sports a 6.7-inch curved screen OLED display with a 93.65 percent screen to body ratio, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It runs the Realme UI 4.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G has a 200MP OIS SuperZoom camera at the back with Samsung’s ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it sports a 32MP selfie camera.

The Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is coupled with 100W SUPERVOOC charge, which the company says can charge the phone 100 percent in 26 minutes.