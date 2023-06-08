Realme 11 Pro, Realme Pro Plus arrive in India: Check details

Realme today introduced the Realme 11 Pro series smartphones in India. The Realme 11 Pro series includes two smartphones — the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G and the it has been designed in partnership with famous print designer Matteo Manetto, who has brought a bit of Rome to the phones’ design. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro series India launch today: How to watch the Livestream, What to expect

The Realme 11 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999 in India while the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G starts at Rs 27,999 in India.

This story is still developing….