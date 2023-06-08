Realme 11 Pro, Realme Pro Plus arrive in India: Check details

comscore
Realme launches Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G in India: Check price, specs, availability

Realme today launched the Realme 11 Pro 5G series in India. The newly launched smartphone series starts at Rs 23,999 in India.

  • Realme today launched the Realme 11 Pro 5G series in India.
  • The Realme 11 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999 in India.
  • The Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G starts at Rs 27,999 in India.
Realme 11 Pro 5G series

Image: Realme

Realme today introduced the Realme 11 Pro series smartphones in India. The Realme 11 Pro series includes two smartphones — the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G and the it has been designed in partnership with famous print designer Matteo Manetto, who has brought a bit of Rome to the phones’ design. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro series India launch today: How to watch the Livestream, What to expect

The Realme 11 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999 in India while the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G starts at Rs 27,999 in India. Also Read - Oppo, OnePlus and Realme to operate as separate entities in India as BBK plans to derisk business

This story is still developing…. Also Read - Realme announced early access sale for upcoming Realme 11 Pro 5G series: Check offers and availability here

  • Published Date: June 8, 2023 1:35 PM IST
