According to Qualcomm, the satellite tech offers global coverage from pole to pole and can support two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications.

Highlights

  • "Snapdragon Satellite" will be used in the upcoming smartphones from Honor, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.
  • Snapdragon Satellite tech was introduced by Qualcomm at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 last month.
  • Snapdragon Satellite will expand to other devices, including laptops, tablets, vehicles and Internet of Things (IoT).
Untitled design - 2023-02-27T152117.713

Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced that its Snapdragon satellite technology is coming to most Android smartphones. The company said that the “Snapdragon Satellite” will be used in the upcoming smartphones from Honor, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, reports 9To5Google. Also Read - Nokia revamps its iconic logo to mark the beginning of a new era

However, it is still unclear on which devices the new tech will be supported. Also Read - MWC 2023: What to expect from the world's biggest mobile expo this year

Snapdragon Satellite is a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones, which was introduced by Qualcomm at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 last month. Also Read - Qualcomm demonstrates Stable Diffusion on Android phone

According to the company, the satellite tech offers global coverage from pole to pole and can support two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications — for a variety of purposes such as emergencies or recreation in remote, rural and offshore locations.

Earlier, the company also said that beyond smartphones, Snapdragon Satellite will expand to other devices, including laptops, tablets, vehicles and Internet of Things (IoT).

For the first time, Qualcomm’s AI Research team performed full-stack AI optimisations using the company’s AI Stack to deploy Stable Diffusion on an Android smartphone powered by its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.

“For Stable Diffusion, we started with the FP32 version 1-5 open-source model from Hugging Face and made optimisations through quantisation, compilation, and hardware acceleration to run it on a phone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform,” the company said in a blogpost.

–IANS

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 4:52 PM IST
