OPPO Find X9 Ultra launched in India at Rs 1,69,999 with 200MP Hasselblad cameras: Specs, offers

OPPO has expanded its flagship Find X9 series in India with the launch of the Ultra model. The Find X9 Ultra debuted alongside the Find X9s in the country on Thursday May 21). With the launch, this lineup now includes four models in India. The top-of-the-line Find X9 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset unlike the Find X9, Find X9 Pro, and Find X9s — all of which are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 series SoCs. The Ultra model is OPPO’s most expensive smartphone in India yet. Also Read: Oppo Find X9s launched in India with Hasselblad cameras and 7,025mAh battery

OPPO Find X9 Ultra price in India, offers, sale details

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,69,999 in India for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The device comes in two colour options — Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber. Also Read: OPPO Find X9s India price leaked ahead of May 21 launch, full specs revealed

The Find X9 Ultra is currently up for pre-order through OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon. OPPO is also offering a complimentary premium gift box, worth Rs 11,000, to buyers who pre-book the device until May 27. The box will include OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds along with an official Find X9 Ultra Aramid Fiber magnetic case. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 Ultra coming to India on May 21 alongside Find X9s: What to expect

As for offers, OPPO has an exchange program in place offering up to Rs 85,000 on eligible devices. Buyers can also avail a 10% instant discount up to Rs 16,999 on purchases made using Axis Bank, BOBCARD, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, and Yes Bank cards.

OPPO is also offering up to 60% assured buyback value and 180-day hardware defect replacement. Buyers will also get a complimentary 3-month access to Google AI Pro plan with 5TB of cloud storage and 3-month Spotify Premium Standard subscription.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra specifications

OPPO Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch flexible AMOLED display with a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 510 PPI pixel density, and up to 1800 nits peak brightness. It comes protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 layer.

Internally, the Find X9 Ultra runs on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with Adreno 840 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, the Find X9 Ultra sports a Hasselblad-tuned quad camera setup on the rear. It includes a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 200MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultra-telephoto lens with up to 10x optical and 120x digital zoom support. The setup also includes a colour reproduction sensor and supports 8K video recording at 30fps. For selfies and video chats, the phone is equipped with a 50MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery with 100W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support. It runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box. For connectivity, the device uses Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC. Other features include a 3D ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

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Category Details Display 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168) AMOLED display, 120Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 GPU Adreno 840 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB UFS 4.1 Rear Camera Setup Hasselblad-tuned quad rear cameras: 200MP OIS main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-telephoto (10x optical zoom) Additional Camera Feature Colour reproduction sensor Video Recording 8K at 30fps Front Camera 50MP Battery & Charging 7,050mAh; 100W wired, 50W wireless Operating System Android 16-based ColorOS 16 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC Security 3D ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor

OPPO Find X9 Ultra rivals

In India, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to take on the likes of Vivo X300 Ultra along with Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.