Oppo India, earlier this year, launched the Oppo Reno 10 5G series smartphones in India. At the time of the launch, the company had revealed the pricing details and availability of the Pro models in the series, which includes the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G. However, it had kept details about the base model in the series, that is, the Oppo Reno 10 5G under wraps. Now, almost two weeks after the launch, Oppo India has revealed the pricing details and availability of the Oppo Reno 10 5G in India.

Oppo Reno 10 5G India price and availability

Oppo says that the newly launched Oppo Reno10 5G costs Rs 32,999 in India and it will be available for purchase starting July 27.

Ahead of the first sale, the company has announced a bunch of interesting offers for the buyers. Oppo says that interested buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase made via Flipkart and Oppo Stores when using HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI cards. Additionally, select customers will also get a no-cost EMI option for up to six months. In addition to this, interested buyers will be able to avail a cashback of up to 10 percent from mainline retail outlets and no-cost EMI for up to six months from leading banks like SBI, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, One Card, and AU Small Finance.

In addition to this, interested buyers will be able to avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 from consumer loan partners, such as TVS Credit, HDB Financial and IDFC First Bank. The company also said that Oppo customers will also be able to avail a combination of exchange bonus and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on purchases made both online and offline. They will also get free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One for up to three months through MyOPPO app.

Oppo Reno 10 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 10 5G sports a 6.74-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Talking about the cameras, the phone has a triple-rear camera system consisting of a 64MP + 32MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology. For connectivity it has Bluetooth v5.3, BLE, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C and 5G. It will be available in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colour variants in India.