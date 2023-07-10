The top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus comes with a 3x telephoto camera and is powered by a flagship-grade Snapdragon SoC.

Oppo on Monday launched the all-new Reno 10 series in India. The Oppo Reno 10 series consists of three devices, namely, the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno10 Pro Plus. Some of the highlights of the series include a triple camera system, up to 100W fast charging, and 3 years of OS upgrades.

Oppo Reno 10 series price, offers, and availability

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It will be available for purchase in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey starting July 13 in online and offline markets.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It has Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey color options which will be available for purchase starting July 13 in online and offline markets.

The pricing of the Oppo Reno 10 will be revealed on July 20 in India. The Reno 10 will be available in 8GB + 256GB configuration and have two color options – Ice Blue and Silvery Grey.

The Pro models can be pre-ordered starting today. Oppo is offering flat Rs 4,000 off on leading bank credit and debit cards. There are exchange offers and EMI options available on Flipkart and retail stores.

Oppo also launched the Enco Air 3 Pro TWS earbuds priced at Rs 4,999. It will be available starting July 11 on Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India store.

Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro Plus specifications

The Oppo Reno 10 series features a slim form factor and is lightweight, with all models coming under 200 grams weight.

Oppo Reno 10

Starting with the Reno 10, the device sports a 6.74-inch center-punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a 3D curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a 32MP camera placed in the punch-hole. It has a triple-rear camera system with a 64MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto portrait lens, and a 2MP ultra-wide lens. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has 67W fast charging and comes with 13 5G bands. The device has a 7.9mm thickness and weighs 185 grams.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro features a 6.74-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is an AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 32MP selfie camera on the front and a triple camera setup on the rear. The rear setup is led by a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens, a 32MP telephoto portrait lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus is the top-of-the-line smartphone in the series. It has the same display size as the Reno 10 Pro but comes with a 1.5K resolution. It is powered by a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP IMX890 main lens, a 64MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom support, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 32MP selfie camera. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 100W fast charging. It has 14 5G bands and weighs 194 grams. It is said to be the slimmest periscope camera phone, coming at 8.28mm.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS earbuds feature the industry’s first Bamboo-Fiber Diaphragm. The earbuds come with 49 dB intelligent Active Noise Cancellation Support and have features like Binaural Low-Latency. The earbuds have touch controls and come with LDAC support.