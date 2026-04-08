Oppo F33 and F33 Pro launch in India set for April 15: Specs, features, expected price - ALL details here

Oppo is getting ready to expand its F-series lineup in India. The company has confirmed that the Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G will launch on April 15. Both phones are positioned in the mid-range segment, but from what’s been revealed so far, the focus is clearly on camera, especially selfies. Also Read: OPPO F33 series may launch in India this month, here’s what to expect

The biggest highlight here is the front camera on the Pro model. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide front camera with a 100-degree field of view. In simple terms, this is expected to let multiple people take a lot of group selfies. There’s also an auto-switch feature that adjusts framing when more people enter the shot, so you don’t have to manually zoom out. Also Read: OPPO K15 Pro, K15 Pro+ India launch timeline leaked, what to expect

Oppo is also adding features like AI Groupfie Expert, AI Portrait Glow, Dual-View Video, and Colourful Front Fill Light. There’s also a face correction system that works across multiple faces, so even people on the edges don’t look stretched or distorted. Also Read: OPPO K15 Pro, K15 Pro+ launched with cooling fans, up to 165Hz display: Price, specs

What else can we expect from the Oppo F33 series? Read on.

Oppo F33 series expected specifications

Apart from the wide-angle selfie camera Pro, on the back, both phones are expected to carry a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Design-wise, Oppo is going with a new look called the “Starry Sea Lens” module, basically a large rectangular camera island with a ring light placed next to the lenses. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G will be available in three colours – Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red.

While not everything is officially confirmed, leaks suggest that the Pro variant could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset and may pack around 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Moreover, it is expected to get an IP69K rating against dust and water splash. Plus, the phone may feature a 6.57-inch flat display.

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Oppo F33 series expected price

While there are no concrete leaks and rumours, a tipster suggests that the Oppo F33 Pro could be priced under Rs 35,000. It must be noted that the Oppo F31 Pro 5G was launched at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option.