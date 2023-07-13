Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 10 series in India earlier this week. Of these Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro Plus will go on sale in India today.

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 10 series smartphones in India earlier this week. Now, less than a week later, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G will be up for purchase in India. Oppo India has announced that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G will go on sale in India starting 12PM via Flipkart and Oppo Stores starting 12PM today.

As far pricing is concerned, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G comes in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and it costs Rs 54,999 in India. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, on the other hand, comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and it will be available in India at a price of Rs 39,999. Both the phones will be available in the country in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colour variants.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G

Ahead of the sale, Oppo has announced a bunch of new and interesting offers on the purchase of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G smartphones. Oppo says that interested buyers will be able to get discounts up to Rs 4,000 on the purchases made via Flipkart and Oppo Stores. In addition to that, the company is also offering no-cost EMI for up to nine months on purchases made using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Cards. his will reduce the effective price of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G to Rs 35,999 and that of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G to Rs 50,999.

Oppo also announced that interested buyers will be able to avail a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on the purchases made via mainline retail outlets along with no-cost EMI for up to nine months on select banks cards including SBI cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, One Card, and AU Small Finance. In addition to this, interested buyers will also be able to avail cash back up to Rs 4,000 on consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial and IDFC First Bank along with benefit of Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers.

The company also said that existing Oppo customers will be able to avail an exchange offer and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on purchase made via Flipkart and Oppo. As a part of the first sale, Oppo is also giving buyers free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One for up to six months through MyOPPO.