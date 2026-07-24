OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT Health with Apple Health and medical records integration

OpenAI confirms the launch of ChatGPT Health for U.S. users, bringing its health-focused AI experience to a broader audience. The feature is now being rolled to all eligible logged-in users on the web and iOS, after being previously offered via an early access programme. Also Read: ChatGPT Health missed emergency care in over half of cases: Study

According to the company, ChatGPT Health can offer more personalized responses thanks to the company’s secure integration with Apple Health and supported medical records. Users can also send general health inquiries without linking any apps, and after linking health data, the AI can provide answers based on a person’s health history and objectives. Also Read: ChatGPT Health To Replace Your Doctor? Here Is All It Can Do

ChatGPT Health is now available for users in the United States

The launch of ChatGPT Health on web and iOS has been extended to all free and paid users (18 years and older) in the United States.

OpenAI said that the function is not available yet on Codex. ChatGPT Health can be found in the sidebar or in the More menu in ChatGPT.

To get personal health advice, users can log in to their Apple Health data – though this is not required – and securely share health records with healthcare partners like One Medical and Function Health.

Individualised answers based on health information

Once connected, ChatGPT Health can access information such as medications, lab results, recent doctor visits and sleep activity. The AI also takes into account the user’s health objectives and context given in dialogues.

For instance, if the user has dietary requirements, ChatGPT can provide suggestions on restaurants that meet those needs, or if the user has a recent injury, the AI can offer a recommendation for a less strenuous activity.

Users can also search their synced medical records, track their health patterns and revisit previous health-related conversations in ChatGPT.

With GPT-5.6 Sol AI model as its engine

OpenAI also announced the performance of its recently released GPT-5.6 Sol model.

The model performed better on the HealthBench Professional benchmark, a test of AI models on health-related tasks, including accuracy, safety, communication, and context-awareness and decision support, than both GPT-5.5 Instant and GPT-4o, the company said.

GPT-5.6 Sol performed well on many of these tasks, such as:

Accuracy: 91

Communicates Clearly: 86.7

Completeness: 88

Follows Instructions: 93.8

Health Decision Helpfulness: 83

Over 300 million health-related queries are being processed by ChatGPT each week.ChatGPT is processing more than 300 million health-related queries weekly.

Now, ChatGPT users are posing over 300 million health-related inquiries weekly, OpenAI says.

The company says that the AI chatbot is being used to comprehend lab reports, schedule doctor visits, decipher medical guidance, and develop healthier habits.

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ChatGPT Health has become ubiquitous in the United States, and OpenAI is seeking to make AI-generated health assistance more personalized, while also providing users with more control over how their health data is used.