ChatGPT Health To Replace Your Doctor? Here Is All It Can Do

People use ChatGPT for various purposes. Whether it is about planning your daily schedule, asking those random questions, investment planning, or even mental well-being and health, ChatGPT has become an important part of our daily life. To make it more streamlined for your health queries, OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Health. Also Read: 6 Things ChatGPT Can Do With Images

How will it work? OpenAI says that ChatGPT Health will work with strong privacy, security, and data controls. You can even share the medical record and wellness apps, such as Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal, in the conversations while making the responses more relevant. Also Read: ChatGPT Tips: Mistakes Most New Users Don’t Realise

ChatGPT Health: ALL You Need To Know

Keeping all your health information in one place with ChatGPT will help you to make appointments with your doctor or maybe get advice on your diet or workout routine. What’s more beneficial is that to make you understand the different insurance options based on your healthcare patterns.

However, all the crucial tasks come with some responsibilities and caution. OpenAI says, “Health is designed to support, not replace, medical care. It is not intended for diagnosis or treatment. Instead, it helps you navigate everyday questions and understand patterns over time-not just moments of illness-so you can feel more informed and prepared for important medical conversations.”

What About The Data Privacy?

If you are worried about your security and privacy of health information and reports, then know ChatGPT Health will work in a separate space, which is what OpenAI says! The AI giant further assures that your shared Health information will not be used to train the OpenAI models. Not only this, Health has separated memories too to make sure that information is contained within a limited space. That doesn’t mean you will not find it in your chat history. It will be there for easy access to you whenever you want.

And those medical records, you can remove them anytime from the “Apps” section of the Settings.

How To Use ChatGPT Health

For now, you will have to sign up for the waitlist to request access to ChatGPT Health. You may or may not get it at this moment. But once you have the access:

Simply select ‘Health’ from the sidebar menu in ChatGPT.

Add the medical records or the apps that you use to track your health and wellness into the Health section. To add them, simply click on the + icon in tools or “Apps” in Settings.

After that, simply chat about your health, just like the way you chat about your other problems!

So, can it replace your doctor? Here is one of the important factors that you need to keep in mind while using AI for health: ChatGPT Health is not meant to replace medical care; it is just for basic help. Always consult the doctors and experts when it comes to health.