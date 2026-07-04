OnePlus’ OxygenOS could soon be history as OPPO eyes ColorOS shift

OnePlus users may soon see one of the brand’s biggest identities disappear. A new report claims that OPPO is planning a broader restructuring of its smartphone business, and one of the biggest changes could be the end of OxygenOS on future OnePlus devices. If the report turns out to be accurate, upcoming OnePlus and Realme smartphones could ship with OPPO’s ColorOS instead of their own software skins. Also Read: Is OnePlus scaling back globally? UK and US availability raises fresh questions

The report, published by Smartprix and citing an unnamed industry source, also suggests that OPPO is looking to bring its smartphone brands closer together as part of a larger consolidation strategy. Neither OnePlus nor Realme has officially confirmed these claims at the time of writing. Also Read: Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c launched: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery and more

What the report claims

According to the report, OPPO wants to stop maintaining three separate Android skins — ColorOS, OxygenOS, and Realme UI. Instead, the company is said to be focusing its software efforts on ColorOS. Also Read: OnePlus N6 launches in India with MediaTek Dimensity chip, 8000mAh battery: Price, offers, specs and more

One possible reason behind the reported move is the effort that goes into maintaining three different Android skins. While they already share the same base, each one still needs its own updates, testing and new features, which means more time and resources. Bringing everything under a single platform could allow OPPO to roll out updates more efficiently while putting more resources into ColorOS.

If that happens, future OnePlus and Realme phones could continue to carry their respective branding while running the same software experience underneath.

OxygenOS and ColorOS are already closely related

For many users, the change may not feel completely new. Back in 2021, OnePlus and OPPO merged the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. At the time, both companies said each software skin would continue to offer a separate experience for different markets, even though they shared the same technical foundation.

Over the last few years, however, the differences between the two interfaces have become much smaller. Many features, design elements, and system apps are already shared across both platforms. In China, OnePlus phones have been shipping with ColorOS for years after the company retired HydrogenOS, while OxygenOS has remained available in global markets.

Other changes could also be on the way

The same report claims that OnePlus may narrow its focus to India and China, while Realme could reduce its presence in China and concentrate more on overseas markets.

There are also reports suggesting that OnePlus’ after-sales support in India could gradually become part of OPPO’s existing service network, with standalone OnePlus service centres potentially being phased out. Previous reports have also claimed that OnePlus could continue as an online-focused brand, while Realme’s position within OPPO’s business could also change over time.

Users in some European countries have spotted OPPO products being listed on OnePlus websites, adding more weight to the ongoing speculation.

No official confirmation yet

It’s worth keeping in mind that none of these changes have been officially confirmed. At the moment, these claims are based on reports citing industry sources. Neither OnePlus nor Realme has officially said that OxygenOS or Realme UI will be discontinued.

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If you’re already using a OnePlus phone, there’s nothing you need to do. OxygenOS continues to be available on existing devices, and any decision about replacing it with ColorOS will only become clear if the company officially confirms these plans.