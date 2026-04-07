OnePlus Nord 6 launches with 9,000mAh battery and 165Hz display; Check price here

OnePlus has finally launched its mid-range OnePlus Nord 6 in India, while expanding the Nord series. It comes as the successor of the OnePlus Nord 5, with subtle upgrades in terms of specifications, cameras, and performance. OnePlus also focus on gaming with a large battery life and a 165Hz refresh rate display. Also Read: OnePlus 16 could fix its biggest weakness with 200MP zoom camera

From specifications, features, cameras to price and availability — here is everything to know about the OnePlus Nord 6. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 launching today in India: How to watch livestream, expected specifications

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications And Features

The latest OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset based on a 4nm process, coupled with the Adreno 835 GPU. It is said to score 2,503,854 on AnTuTu. Moreover, OnePlus claims that it gets 165 FPS gameplay for titles such as BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and Free Fire/Free Fire MAX. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 specs, camera, battery and sale confirmed ahead of launch; ALL details here

For viewing experience, it features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, with up to 3600 nits peak brightness and 2 nits minimum brightness. It also has Aqua Touch 2.0, which makes sure to offer effective touch response even with wet or sweaty fingers.

Another highlight is the battery. The OnePus Nord 6 packs a large 9000mAh battery along with an 80W wired charging support. OnePlus says that it takes around 70 minutes to fully charge. While a quick 10-minute charge can provide up to 12 hours of Spotify playback.

For photography, the phone gets a 50MP Sony main sensor and a 32MP selfie camera on the front. It captures a 4K video recording at 60 FPS. For connectivity, it gets a G2 Wi-Fi “Range Rocket” chipset along with 5G-Advanced support.

OnePlus Nord 6 price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 6 starts at Rs 38,999 for the base variant of 8GB + 256GB, while the 12GB + 256GB costs Rs 41,999. It will go on open sale from April 9, 2026. The phone is launching as part of ‘Amazon Specials’, which means you can buy it online via Amazon, OnePlus’ official website, and the OnePlus Store app. It will also be available offline through OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail outlets.

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As for offers, there are a couple of bank deals lined up. Axis Bank credit card users can get an instant Rs 2,000 discount on full swipe transactions. On the other hand, both Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit card users can avail up to Rs 3,000 off on EMI purchases.