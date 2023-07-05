OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphones in India today. Here's everything we about them.

OnePlus introduced the latest Nord series smartphones in India today. The company launched the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphones in India today. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G that was launched in India back in May 2023. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone that arrived in the country back in February 2022.

Before the newly launched smartphones go on sale in the country, here is everything we know about them.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 16+256GB variant. The phone will be available for Open Sale in India starting July 15 in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colour variants.

As a part of the open sale, buyers will get the OnePlus Nord Buds that are priced at Rs 2,799 for free. In addition to this, buyers will also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on purchases made using debit cards, credit cards and credit card EMIs. Buyers will also be able to purchase the phone using a no-cost EMI option for six months on select bank cards. Additionally, buyers will get six months of YouTube Premium subscription and 100GB of cloud storage for six on purchasing this phone. Jio subscribers will get benefits worth Rs 4,500 while the Red Cable Club members will get up to Rs 1,000 Redcoin Discount on OnePlus.in.

Coming to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, it costs Rs 26,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 12+256GB variant. It will be available in India in Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colour variants. Open sale for this smartphone will begin in August 2023.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 1,450 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord 3 features a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP lens with Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology and it has 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G also sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP lens with Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging technology. For connectivity it has 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.