OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip may launch in December

OnePlus 12, the company’s next flagship phone, may come out in December, at least a month earlier than the usual launch cycle. A new report has said that the OnePlus 12 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — Qualcomm’s flagship chipset that is expected to arrive in October.

According to a Chinese tipster, whose name’s English translation is Experience More, OnePlus is looking at a December launch for its next flagship. The early launch could be a result of the pushback in Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Summit where the flagship chip for Android phones is launched. This year’s event is scheduled for October, so the launch of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-based flagship phone in December makes sense.

But even though the OnePlus 12 is likely to arrive earlier than its previous counterparts, it may not be the first one. Every year the race to launch the first phone with Qualcomm’s new chipset becomes interesting, seeing participation from the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, and Vivo. This year, too, the flagship phones from different brands may make early arrivals.

The purported launch of the OnePlus 12 is still several months away, but leaks have already started pouring in. According to leaks so far, the OnePlus 12 will come with a curved display with a 2K resolution. While the size is unclear, it is expected that the display will feature a centrally-located punch-hole. Another report said the display will have a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is the same as what the OnePlus 11 offers. If the OnePlus 12 display is likely to have more similarities, the size might as well be the same. OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch display.

More rumoured specifications of the OnePlus 12 include a 50MP Sony IMX 900-series main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope camera on the back, and a 5000mAh battery with 150W fast charging technology. The OnePlus 11, for reference, has a 50MP main camera, 32MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. OnePlus also offers camera enhancements tuned by Hasselblad, which is the company’s partner for camera development, on the OnePlus 11. That is likely to be present on the OnePlus 12, as well.

We will find out more about the OnePlus 12 in the coming days.