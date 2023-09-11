Nokia G42 5G is official in the Indian market. The all-new smartphone comes in the budget segment and has a slew of features. Some of its highlights include a large 90Hz display, triple cameras, and Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The smartphone also comes with up to 11GB of RAM with the help of the virtual RAM feature. Let’s take a look at the phone’s price and full specifications.

Nokia G42 5G Price, offers, and colors

The Nokia G42 5G is priced at Rs 12,599 effectively for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has three colors to choose from, namely, So Purple, So Grey, and So Pink.

The device will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website starting September 15 at 12 PM.

Nokia G42 5G specifications

The Nokia G42 5G comes with the standard Nokia design. It boasts a water-drop notch display on the front and a vertically placed triple camera setup. There’s also the Nokia branding in the center on the back. It sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. Nokia has offered Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device has the following dimensions – 165mm (H) x 75.8mm (W) x 8.5mm (D). It carries 193.8 grams of weight.

In terms of the cameras, it features three camera lenses on the back. The main lens is a 50MP AI sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. It is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera has several modes like Night, Dark Vision, Tripod mode, AI portrait, OZO 3D audio recording, and others. The phone can shoot 1080p videos from the rear camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series chipset. It is the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which is based on an 8nm fabrication process. It is also one of the most affordable 5G chipsets from Qualcomm. The device has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Nokia has offered 5GB of additional RAM support with the virtual RAM feature. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It is advertised to offer up to 3 days of battery life. It comes with a host of connectivity features like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and is promised to receive 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.