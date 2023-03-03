comscore New Redmi Smart TV with Fire TV integration to launch on March 14
News

New Redmi Smart TV with Fire OS 7 to launch on March 14 in India

News

Redmi's upcoming smart TV will run on Fire OS 7 and come with an Alexa remote.

Highlights

  • Redmi confirms the release date of its upcoming smart TV in India.
  • The Redmi Smart TV will launch this month with Fire TV integration.
  • The Redmi Smart TV will boot on Fire OS 7 and come with an Alexa remote.
Redmi Smart TV

Redmi is gearing up to launch a new smart TV in India. The upcoming Redmi Smart TV will be launched with Fire TV integration, which means it will boot on Fire OS 7. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G India price revealed: Check price, specs, offers

The Redmi Smart TV will come with some notable features like a bezel-less design, an Alexa remote, and support for Airplay/Miracast. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series launched with 120hz display, triple cameras, and up to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

New Redmi Smart TV India launch date and availability

Redmi via Amazon has confirmed that the Redmi Smart TV with Fire OS 7 will be launched on March 14 in India. We expect the device to go on sale immediately after launch. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica-branded cameras to launch on Feb 26: Here's how to watch the live event

Unlike some other Redmi TVs, the Redmi Smart TV will only be available on Amazon.

Unfortunately, there’s no information on the pricing of the TV, but since the launch is just a week ahead, we won’t have to wait for too long.

New Redmi Smart TV specifications and features

The upcoming Redmi Smart TV will come with a metallic bezel-less design and have a stereo speaker setup, as per Amazon. The TV will arrive in eco-friendly packaging.

The smart TV will feature Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi support. Through these connectivity options, Android and iOS users will be able to connect their phones using Miracast and Airplay.

It will boot on Fire OS TV, which means the entire UI will be the same as the UI on Amazon Fire TV Stick. It will come with features like a Smart home control hub, the standard Fire TV homepage, and games.

Along with the TV, users will also get an Alexa remote. The remote will let users control the TV using voice commands. As per promotional images on Amazon, the remote will also have Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix as hotkeys.

There’s no other information available about the smart TV. The size of the TV is still a question and the internals are yet to be revealed.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2023 10:08 AM IST
