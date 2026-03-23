New budget iPad may finally get Apple Intelligence support in 2026

Apple has already updated most of the iPad lineup this year, however, the budget iPad still seems to be in the queue. As per the latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is now ready to update the most affordable iPad as well, which is likely to launch in the first half of 2026 itself, sometime around the iOS 26.4 release schedule. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro price and camera upgrades revealed, AirPods Max 2 features

If you are expecting a completely different experience and design, then know it may not look completely different from the outside. Instead, the budget iPad is expected to bring a performance upgrade along with the AI features. Here is everything to expect. Also Read: iPhone 18 Plus or iPhone Air 2? What is coming next year

Budget iPad 2026: ALL you can expect

It must be noted that the current base iPad option is available with an A16 chipset, which is perfect for the day-to-day tasks. Still, it is the Apple Intelligence which is a major missing. Leaks say that the next budget iPad 2026 may pack the A18 chipset, which means the arrival of the Apple Intelligence features that are already available on higher-end iPads. So, while this might look like a simple chip upgrade, it could change how the base iPad fits into Apple’s ecosystem. Also Read: Apple’s foldable iPhone likely to ship in December, not with iPhone 18 Pro lineup

If you are wondering why Apple Intelligence matters so much, then know it is slowly becoming a key part of Apple’s software experience, from writing tools and summaries to smarter system-level features.

Apart from this, the upcoming affordable iPad is tipped to stick with the same design as the current model with a pinch of internal upgrades. There are some early mentions of Apple possibly working on its own modem and networking improvements, but nothing is confirmed yet. So if you’re expecting a major redesign, that might not happen this time.

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Worth the wait?

If you’re planning to buy an iPad mainly for basic tasks, the current model still manages that well. But if you want something that stays relevant for longer, especially with AI features, then waiting for this update may make more sense. However, there is no official word or a hint of the launch from Apple so far.