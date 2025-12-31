Motorola Smartphone Reportedly Explodes While In Pocket, Here’s What The Company Said

A Motorola smartphone has reportedly exploded in a man’s pocket, burning through his jeans and destroying the phone. Recently, a video posted on social media showed the aftermath of this incident and raised new concerns over the safety of Lithium-ion batteries in smartphones. Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

What Happened

The incident came to light after a video was shared online in a now deleted post by X user Abhishek Yadav. According to the post, the phone involved was a Motorola G-series device and was idle at the time of the explosion. The clip, originally posted on Instagram, shows the phone charred beyond recognition and a visible hole burned through the man's jeans pocket.

🚨 Another Motorola G-series phone reportedly exploded in a user’s pocket, leaving a hole in the pants. The device was allegedly idle.

Source: shubhxr_369 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/uPXWvnvoUB — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2025

In the video, several people can be seen examining the damaged phone. Its back panel appears melted, the screen is cracked, and soot covers much of the surface. The man involved also shows his thigh, where the fabric around the pocket area has been completely burnt. There were no reports of serious injuries in this case.

Not The First Such Incident

This is not the first time a Motorola phone has been linked to a similar incident. Earlier this year, a woman in Anápolis, Brazil, reportedly suffered second- and third-degree burns after her Motorola Moto E32 caught fire in her back pocket while she was shopping. She required hospital treatment, and the phone was destroyed in the incident.

Here’s What Motorola Said

Motorola has shared an official statement around the incident. “We have investigated the case and found that the customer is unable to provide any details to support this claim. Since the customer is unable to support this claim, Abhishek Yadav has also taken his tweet down,” the company said.

How To Protect Phone Battery

Lithium-ion batteries are usually the main culprit in cases like these, according to experts. Battery failures can happen because of manufacturing issues, physical damage, overheating, or the use of low-quality or counterfeit chargers. Keeping your phones for long periods of time in tight pockets (especially during hot days), can cause phone issues.

Users should not expose their phones to any outside heat and stop using them if they notice unusual heat or swelling. It is suggested that users utilise only the original charger and accessories.