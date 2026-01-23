Motorola Signature launches in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Moto Watch tags along: Price, specs

Motorola has launched its latest flagship, the Motorola Signature, in India. The premium smartphone debuted alongside the Moto Watch, which makes a comeback in the country. Both devices will be available for purchase through the Motorola India website and Flipkart, starting next week. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Signature and Moto Watch, including their prices, specs, features, and availability. Also Read: Motorola Signature, Moto Watch India launch today: Expected price, specs, how to watch LIVE

Motorola Signature, Moto Watch Price in India

Motorola Signature has debuted at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The higher-end 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively. Motorola is offering up to Rs 5,000 instant bank discount or exchange bonus, bringing the effective price down to Rs 54,999. It is available in Pantone Carbon and Panton Martini Olive colourways.

The Motorola Signature comes with free Perplexity Pro plan for 6 months and Signature Club membership, worth Rs 20,000, for a year.

The Moto Watch, on the other hand, costs Rs 5,999. Buyers can avail flat Rs 5,000 discount on the wearable when purchasing the Motorola Signature. Both devices will go on sale through Flipkart and the company’s website, starting January 30.

Motorola Signature Specifications, Features

Motorola Signature sports a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1,264 x 2,780 pixels) resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour space, and up to 6,200 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 layer.

Internally, the Motorola Signature runs on Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It boots Android 16 out of the box. Motorola promises up to 7 years of software upgrades for the Signature smartphone.

For photography, the device features a flagship-grade triple rear camera unit. The setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor with f/1.6 aperture and 3.5° OIS, paired with a 50MP ultrawide lens with f/2.0 aperture, 122° field of view, and macro capabilities. The third sensor is a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 periscope telephoto lens that offers 3x optical and up to 100x super zoom. On the front, the Motorola Signature houses a 50MP Sony LYTIA 500 selfie camera.

Under the hood, the premium phone houses a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Other features include Bose-tuned stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68/69 dust and water resistance rating. The Motorola Signature measures 6.99mm thick and weighs 186 grams.

Moto Watch Specifications, Features

Motorola has collaborated with Finland-based health and fitness brand Polar for the Moto Watch. The wearable offers several health features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and recovery insights through Polar’s Nightly Recharge System.

The Moto Watch is equipped with a 1.4-inch circular OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a 47mm dial, aluminium body, and a stainless steel crown. The watch comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Other features include dual-frequency GPS for outdoor activities and a built-in mic and speaker for Bluetooth calling. On paper, the Moto Watch is claimed to deliver up to 13 days of battery life.