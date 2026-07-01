From spoken ideas to organized notes, Google brings AI-powered productivity to Gmail and Keep

Google has already begun testing its new conversational AI voice capabilities in Gmail and Google Keep, ahead of the general availability of the features. The features, which were first demonstrated at Google I/O 2026, will enable people to control Google’s applications with natural voice.

The new tools were reportedly seen in testing in the United States and will be released later this summer. Google has already announced that the features will be rolled out to Google AI Pro, Google AI Ultra, and the verified users of Workspace on Android and iOS.

Google Keep now has a voice-based interface

Google Keep is experimenting with a new ‘Live floating action button’ (FAB) that appears on top of the ‘Create a note’ button, per the reports.

Press the button and a voice-based interface will appear, enabling creation and editing of notes by voice. The interface can also set up reminders, but reminder requests will be sent back to Google Tasks.

In addition, users will be able to control the microphone by muting it, submitting voice commands or canceling the voice input on screen.

Conversational AI in Gmail

Gmail is also seen to have a similar voice-based user interface to the new feature for a small number of users.

Google has yet to officially confirm any information on the test, but it will likely allow a user to search their inbox, ask questions about emails and complete tasks, and do so using natural voice conversations, rather than having to manually type a query.

The features were announced by Google at I/O 2026

Conversational AI experiences were initially unveiled on Gmail, Google Documents and Google Keep at Google I/O 2026.

Google Keep Live will automatically transcribe spoken conversations into a list and notes, the company said.

Using voice control, Docs Live will enable users to brainstorm ideas, draft documents and make edits. It also can extract contents from Gmail, Google Drive, Google chat and web once the user has given permission.

Meanwhile, Gmail Live aims to use a chat-like interface to find a user’s e-mail and respond to their queries.

Roll out timeline

Google has yet to give an exact time for the new AI rollout. The rollout will start later this summer for Google AI Pro, Google AI Ultra, and certain Google Workspace users on Android and iOS devices, however, the company has confirmed.

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The wider release is also expected to coincide with the launch of the upcoming Pixel 11 series, where Google is likely to showcase its latest AI-powered experiences.