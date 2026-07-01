Uber launches four new safety features for riders and drivers in India

Uber has announced a new safety features for its users in India, including Set Your Own PIN, Ambulance Assistance, Don’t Type & Drive, and Record My Ride. Every feature is launched with an aim to provide improved safety for both drivers and riders. The company announced these features at an event held in New Delhi on Monday. Also Read: Uber, Ola, Rapido could vanish from Apple and Google app stores in Maharashtra, here’s why

As per Uber, the new tools are designed to strengthen emergency response. In addition, they are also included to reduce driver distractions along with users giving more control over trip verification. These features help in enhancing the existing safety features such as Women Rider Preferences, Audio Recording, Ride Check, and Helmet Selfie Verification. Also Read: What is NemBharat now to take on Ola, Uber after Bharat Taxi launch

Record My Ride features with encrypted trip video recording

One of the most important announcements is the Record My Ride, which lets drivers take in-cab videos using their phones directly from the Uber app if they are feeling unsafe during a ride. Also Read: ‘Pay Rs 500, become co-owner’: Bharat Taxi’s Amul-style model explained by Amit Shah

Uber claims to be the first in the industry to offer it. All of the videos are encrypted and cannot be accessed by the driver or Uber. The video is only made available when the driver or rider willingly provides the video for a safety report.

What is Ambulance Assistance

Uber has also tie-up with Dial 4242 for introducing Ambulance Assistance in India.

In the event of an accident while on an Uber trip, a rider or driver can use Uber’s 24×7 Safety Line to request medical assistance.In case of an accident on an Uber trip, the rider/driver can have access to a 24×7 Safety Line to access medical assistance as part of Uber’s existing service. It is supposed to allow for quicker access to emergency medical services.

Don’t Type & Drive is an effort to minimize distractions

Don’t Type & Drive is another new feature that will prohibit drivers from entering text messages on the Uber Driver app while driving.

Instead, drivers are encouraged to stop to respond to messages. According to Uber, the function “should” help to minimize distractions and keep drivers focused on the road.

Trip verification PIN for riders

Uber has also launched Set Your Own PIN, which will allow passengers to have more control over trips.

Riders are now able to set and manage their own preferred verification PIN for Uber rides, rather than relying on an automatic PIN.

Uber builds safety ecosystem

Uber’s new features are part of its overall safety ecosystem in India. The platform currently has a number of safety features such as RideCheck, Phone and Address Anonymisation, Safety Preferences, Seatbelt Reminders, Audio Recording, Women Rider Preference, Helmet Selfie Verification, and the 24×7 Safety Line.

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Uber is looking to make rides safer for both riders and drivers with Record My Ride, Ambulance Assistance, Don’t Type & Drive and Set Your Own PIN, among other enhancements to help with emergency assistance and trip security.