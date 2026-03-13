Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ launched with telephoto camera and 144Hz display: Price, specs

Motorola has added another Fusion model to its Edge 70 lineup. The phone, dubbed the Edge 70 Fusion+, borrows several hardware features from the standard Edge 70 Fusion. The new model, however, does get a triple rear camera system with a telephoto lens, unlike the Edge 70 Fusion’s dual-lens setup. The Fusion+ model has debuted in select markets. Here’s everything you need to know about the device, including its price and features. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 35,000 that are hard to ignore

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ price

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ was launched in Brazil at BRL 2,969 (approx. Rs 52,300). It is listed in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant on the company’s website. The phone is now available to buy in Brazil. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched in India with 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz curved display: Price, specs

The device comes in two colour options — Pantone Blue Surf and Pantone Orient Blue.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ specifications, features

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ is equipped with a 6.8-inch quad-curved AMOLED display offering a 1.5K resolution (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) and up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness. The screen supports up to 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ content. The display also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.

Internally, the Edge 70 Fusion+ runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset — which also powers the Edge 70 Fusion in India. The processor is paired with an Adreno 810 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide/macro lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. The front houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video chats. The rear cameras and front camera both record 4K videos at 30 fps.

Under the hood, the Edge 70 Fusion+ packs a 5,200mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging support. The phone runs Android 16 OS out of the box.

For connectivity, the Edge 70 Fusion+ uses 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The device comes with IP68/69 ratings for dust and water resistance.