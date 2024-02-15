Moto G04 India launch: Motorola launched a new budget smartphone in India today. This new smartphone is a part of the company’s G-series devices, which also includes the Moto G54 5G and the Moto G34 5G, and it is second smartphone that the company has launched in India this year. One of the most noteworthy features of the Moto G04 smartphone is that it ships with Google’s Android 14 mobile operating system. This comes at a time when a lot of smartphones launching in India are still shipping with Android 14 out-of-the-box.

As the Moto G04 becomes available in India, take a look at its detailed price, specifications and availability:

Moto G04 price and availability

The Moto G04 will be available in two variants in India. While the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space will be available at a price of Rs 6,999, the top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available at a price of Rs 7,999. It will be up for purchase in India in Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange colour variants starting 12PM on February 22 via Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across the country.

As a part of the launch offer, Motorola is giving additional Rs 750 off on exchange on the purchase of the 4GB + 64GB variant. This will reduce the effective price of the 4GB + 64GB variant to Rs 6,249.

Moto G04 top features and specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Moto G04 comes with 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. This newly launched smartohone is powered by the UNISOC T606 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. This space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. The Moto G04 runs Android 14 OS and the company has said that it will be providing two years of security updates to the buyers.

On the camera front, the Moto G04 has a single camera at the back with 16MP lens. On the front, it has a 5MP camera. The rear camera features Google Lens integration. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 15W charger. Other features include a single speaker with Dolby Atmost support, Bluetooth 5.0, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.