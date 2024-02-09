Motorola is coming up with a new budget-friendly smartphone in India. It is called Moto G04 and, according to the company’s latest announcement, it will debut on February 15. Flipkart, which will be the exclusive seller of the phone, has put up a microsite, revealing key things about the phone. The launch is not too far, so Motorola has also begun hyping up the phone as it will cater to people looking for a stylish phone that will not break the bank.

According to the information revealed on Flipkart, the Moto G04 will come in two storage configurations. There will be a variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The colour options of the phone are also out, but what these variants will be called is unclear. For now, we know the Moto G04 will come in black, grey, blue, and orange shades. The phone’s design includes two big camera circles stacked vertically on the far-left side of the back. The camera island juts out slightly to give a distinct look.

Motorola Moto G04 specifications

The specifications of the Motorola Moto G04 include a 6.56-inch HD+ display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate. The display will come with a punch-hole design and you can expect support for facial recognition. Powering the Moto G04 will be an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, while there will be Android 14 software under the hood. It will have a 16MP main camera on the back, while a 5MP camera on the front will let you click selfies and make video calls. The phone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, so it becomes easy for you to unlock the phone.

While all the key specifications of the phone are already out, the less important information is likely to be shared on the day of launch. The launch is taking place next week, but the time is unclear at the moment.