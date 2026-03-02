Moto Edge 70 Pro officially announced at MWC 2026; India price on March 6

Motorola has taken the wraps off its new Moto Edge 70 Pro at MWC 2026, just days ahead of its launch in India, which is set for March 6. The tech giant has already confirmed most of the hardware details, and it looks like Motorola is focusing on design, durability, and battery this time. Also Read: Motorola Razr Fold announced at MWC 2026: The FIRST book-style foldable by the company, check specs

The Moto Edge 70 Pro continues Motorola’s quad-curve design language. It also comes in curated PANTONE shades, including Silhouette, Country Air, and Blue Surf. It is also rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in March 2026: iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, more

Let’s see what else the phone brings to the table. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India launch date revealed: Check specs, features, and expected price

Moto Edge 70 Pro specs and features

On the front, the phone features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD resolution and supports a 144Hz refresh rate. It can go up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, which should help in outdoor visibility. For audio, the device gets dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Under the hood, the Moto Edge 70 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It is paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone ships with Android 16 out of the box.

For photography, it features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with OIS support, along with a 13MP ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro camera. For selfies and video calls, you get a 32MP front camera, which also offers 4K video recording. Motorola claims the AI engine works behind the scenes to improve clarity and colour consistency.

One of the bigger highlights is the 7,000mAh battery, which supports 68W TurboPower fast charging. The phone weighs around 193g, which is reasonable considering the battery size.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Moto Edge 70 Pro India Launch

While global availability has been announced, the Indian price will be revealed on March 6. That’s when we’ll know exactly where the Moto Edge 70 Pro stands against competitors in the premium mid-range space.