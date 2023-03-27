comscore Planning to get Xbox Game Pass for $1? It might be too late now
Microsoft has stopped its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription platforms, which allowed users to try the service for $1 for the first month before upgrading to more expensive plans.

Microsoft has stopped its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription platforms, which allowed users to try the service for $1 for the first month before upgrading to more expensive plans. Also Read - Google redesigns Drive to for a better tablet experience

The trial was available for years but wasn’t always available in some markets, and it appears Microsoft is now considering new promotions for new Game Pass members, reports The Verge. Also Read - Paytm wins regulator extension for payment aggregator licence application

“We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future,” Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, was quoted as saying. Also Read - Elon Musk puts Twitter's value at just $20 billion

Moreover, the tech giant has also been working on its Friends & Family plan for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The plan lets users share Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits with up to four other friends or family members, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has opened up its preview of PC Game Pass to 40 new countries.

“Gamers in these new markets can sign up for the PC Game Pass Preview programme giving them immediate access to a library of hundreds of high-quality PC games on Windows, including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, an EA Play membership, and member-only benefits in Riot Games,” said Microsoft.

PC Game Pass is now available in 86 markets worldwide, including new markets in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 27, 2023 12:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 27, 2023 12:10 PM IST
