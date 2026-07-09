Meta's next AI Glasses may continuously record what you see and hear; It already raises privacy concerns

Meta seems to be making AI-powered smart glasses even more – “Smarter!” This time, the upgrade is said to be not just about the hardware, but how it actually benefits you in real life. As per a report by Financial Times, the tech giant is testing a new set of AI glasses that could continuously capture what users see and hear throughout the day. Also Read: Meta launches Muse Image AI generator: New image tool raises privacy concerns over Instagram photos

What’s the purpose of it? The idea behind is that instead of just taking photos or recording videos when asked, the glasses could remember your day and let Meta AI answer questions about it later. Well, the feature is still being tested, so nothing has been officially announced yet. Also Read: WhatsApp Username rollout in India on hold, gets more time to respond to government

How will these AI glasses work?

According to a report, Meta is internally testing what it reportedly calls “super sensing.” The upcoming glasses are said to use their cameras and microphones to capture images every few seconds while also collecting short audio snippets throughout the day. Meta AI would then use this information to understand what the wearer has seen or heard. Also Read: Tech layoffs hit 1.19 Lakh in 2026: Microsoft, Google, Meta cut jobs as AI becomes top priority

For example, if you forget where you kept your keys or want to remember the name of a café you visited earlier, you could simply ask Meta AI, and the glasses may be able to answer based on what they recorded.

But what about Privacy?

And of course, when a gadget is continuously tracking your daily habits, it naturally raises questions about privacy. The current Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses include an LED light that turns on whenever the camera is recording photos or videos. However, the report claims Meta is considering keeping that indicator off while these background AI features are running.

If that happens, people nearby may not always know whether the glasses are collecting visual or audio information. That said, the company is reportedly exploring ways to reduce privacy concerns. Instead of storing complete photos or audio recordings, Meta may only upload metadata extracted from them. In simple terms, the AI would remember information about what was seen or heard without necessarily saving the original files.

Existing Meta glasses may also get it

Interestingly, the report says this feature may not be limited to future hardware.

Meta is reportedly exploring whether the same AI capabilities can be introduced to existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses through a software update. If that happens, current users may get access to the new features without buying another pair.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Meta has not commented on the reported prototype. The company told the publication that it does not discuss internal projects and added that its products are built with privacy in mind.