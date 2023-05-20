Meta s is grooming Instagram as its Twitter competitor

Twitter has undergone a universe of changes ever since Elon Musk took over the company. In addition to introducing much-needed features such as encrypted chats and perks to Twitter Blue subscribers, Musk has made Blue subscription necessary for Blue ticks. He has also introduced coloured tick marks to distinguish personal accounts from those of government bodies, organisations and important personalities. While some have taken these changes in a stride, others have resisted and criticised them. At a time when an increasing number of people are looking for alternative platform to move away from Twitter, Meta is exploring ideas to compete with the micro-blogging platform. Also Read - Facebook parent Meta likely to fire around 6,000 more employees

In classic Meta fashion, the company is planning to introduce new Twitter-like features on one of its existing platforms. According to a report by The Verge’s Lia Haberman, Meta is grooming Instagram to compete with Twitter. Also Read - Instagram now lets you comment on posts with a GIF: How to use it

The screenshots shared by Haberman give us a glimpse of how Meta will implement a set of features on Instagram to accommodate the shift from its existing content format, that is, bringing long-form content to the forefront. Also Read - Meta India's Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra resigns

The images show that long-form text on Instagram will be a mix of classic Instagram UI and Twitter threads in terms of the user interface and that the posts will have the same three options — Like, Comment and Share — that the photo and video-sharing platform offers to its users at the moment.

Furthermore, the screenshots also show where exactly Meta will include the new section. As of now, the Instagram app offers Home, Search, Posts, Reels and Profile tabs. The updated app will have a dedicated tab for the new section in addition to having Search, Posts, Liked sections.

Based on a (somewhat blurry) example I got, Meta’s new app looks a lot like Twitter. So, could this take over all the Twitter screenshots we’ve been seeing on the Feed lately? Maybe. It’s impossible to predict how audiences will respond but this could be an alternative. pic.twitter.com/xgQa1kUjCl — Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) May 19, 2023

Details shared in the post on Twitter show that the new tab in the Instagram app will enable users to create posts with text and attatch links, photos and video. Additionally, users will be able to connect with the people they already follow on Instagram in the new section, which, in turn, will eliminate the need for starting over that typically comes with migrating over to a new platform.

The post also shows that the Meta will have tight least over the new section from the beginning. Accounts that users have already blocked on Instagram will be carried over and the new tab or the platform will have the same Community Guidelines as Instagram.

What’s more? Meta is also planning to make its new platform decentralised, which means it will be able to interact with pther apps such as Mastodon and Bluesky, which is a new social media platform supported by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. In effect, users on these apps will be able to search for, follow and interact with the profiles of people on Meta’s Twitter competitor, which will allow them to cover more ground without switching platforms. Private profile holders will be able to approve new people on other platform as followers.

That said, there is no word on when Meta will introduce the new platform.