Instagram today previewed a host of new features that will be coming to its platform in India soon. The list not only includes the ability to comment on posts with GIFs and Reels but also a new gifting feature for followers to show their appreciation for the creator they follow.

"This is a fun way to engage with posts and reels from your friends and favourite creators," Instagram said.

How to post GIF comments on posts and Reels

Users can follow these simple steps to post GIF comments on posts and Reels on Instagram.

Step 1: Tap the Comment icon on a post you want to comment on.

Step 2: Tap the GIF icon right next to the comment text box to access the GIPHY library.

Step 3: Tap on the GIF you want to use to add to your comment.

Upcoming Instagram features in India

Instagram has also previewed upcoming Instagram features at a product education workshop in its office in Mumbai. These features include Instagram Gifts and new editing features on Reels.

“These features can help creators unleash their creativity and earn more from their Reels content,” Instagram said.

The product education workshop was attended by a diverse set of creators. It “focused on making the best use of Instagram feed, the role of DMs, the new updates on Reels and content strategy,” as per Instagram.

New features coming to Instagram in India

Instagram Gifts

Instagram has been testing the Gifts feature on Reels since November 2022. These gifts are virtual items that have different values and appear on the screen as animations. Fans can purchase and send these gifts to their favourite creators and creators can cash them out as real money.

This feature is a way for fans to support creators and help them earn income from their creativity and talent. Instagram will roll out Gifts feature in the next few weeks in India.

Reels editing

Instagram recently redesigned and consolidated the Reels editor. The new editor has combined video clips, audio, stickers and text in one editing screen.

Instagram is currently working on more updates in the Reels editor and these updates will be rolled out in the next few weeks.

Some of the upcoming Instagram Reels editor features will include:

Split: This feature will allow a creator to easily split a single clip into two clips.

Speed: This will help creators to speed up or slow down clips.

Replace: This feature will help in changing one clip with another without affecting the sequence or duration of other clips, audio and other elements in reels.