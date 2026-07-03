Meta launches Pocket AI app that lets users create mini games with text prompts

Meta has quietly debuted a new AI-powered app called Pocket, which is designed around creating and sharing small interactive experiences using text prompts. The app allows users to generate simple games without writing code. Also Read: After govt notice on WhatsApp Usernames, Meta clears the air: 8 things to know

The tech giant has not officially announced the app yet, but Pocket has appeared on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The app is also mentioned in Meta’s Help Center, where it notes that Pocket is not available in every region yet, and some features may be region-specific. Also Read: Meta may launch cloud business to compete with AWS and Google

The launch comes months after Meta hired the team that built the Gizmo app and acquired a non-exclusive license to the startup’s technology.

What Pocket actually does

According to Business Insider, Pocket lets users create “gizmos” — as Meta calls it. Gizmos are small AI-generated interactive experiences that respond to user input. Users can build a game without coding and just by using text prompts using the AI tool.

For example, a user could ask the app to turn a flower into a paintbrush and then draw on the screen using that flower. Depending on the experience, gizmos can respond to touch, phone movement, sound, photos from the camera roll and even the device’s camera.

Pocket doesn’t just create content; it also includes a feed where users can browse, play, and share gizmos created by the community, giving the app a social element alongside its AI tools.

Built on Meta’s AI push

Pocket is built on the work Meta has already been doing across its AI products. Over the past few months, the company has introduced AI image generation, AI-powered video tools through its Vibes app, and several AI features across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Earlier this year, Meta acquired the Gizmo team. While the app is still available on the app stores, Pocket offers a very similar experience, suggesting that Meta has used that technology as the foundation for its own standalone app.

As per Appfigures, Gizmo had recorded around 635,000 lifetime installs across Android and iOS before the acquisition and maintained a 98 per cent positive user sentiment.

Availability and early details

Developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi was among the first to spot Pocket and shared details about the app on X. According to Appfigures, Pocket first appeared on the App Store and Google Play on June 29, 2026.

Meta has not shared an official rollout schedule or confirmed when the app will become available globally. Business Insider also reported that the app was not available for download in the US at the time of publication.

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Pocket enters a space where other companies are also experimenting with AI-generated interactive experiences. Similar platforms, including Sekai, have recently attracted investor interest, while TikTok has previously tested mini-game feeds inside its own app. With Pocket, Meta appears to be exploring whether AI-generated interactive content can become another way for users to create and spend time on its platforms.